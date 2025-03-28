Productive will retain Customer Data in accordance with a Customer’s instructions, including any applicable terms in the Customer Agreement and Customer’s use of Services functionality, and as required by applicable law. Depending on the Services plan, Customer Data is retained as long as the Customer uses Services. Once the Customer cancels use of Services, Customer Data is retained for the period of 5 years after which is going to be permanently deleted. Customer may ask Productive to delete its Customer Data at any moment after canceling the use of Services by sending a request to contact@productive.io The deletion of Customer Data and other use of the Services by Customer may result in the deletion and/or de-identification of certain associated Other Information. For more detail, please contact Customer. Productive may retain Other Information pertaining to you for as long as necessary for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy. This may include keeping your Other Information after you have deactivated your account for the period of time needed for Productive to pursue legitimate business interests, conduct audits, comply with (and demonstrate compliance with) legal obligations, resolve disputes and enforce our agreements. Find out more here: