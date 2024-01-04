Churnkey Connect

Rights of Erasure for Your Personal Information If you are a registered user of our Services, and you would like to delete your account and erase any associated data, you can do so by sending an email request to support@churnkey.co.

Your data is securely stored in industry-leading data centers. These include servers protected by PGP encryption protocols, SSL certificates, and password and API keys that are regularly cycled. In addition to this, the following precautions have been made: Database access is strictly limited to those requiring it Server access is strictly limited to those requiring it Administrator roles are designed such that those performing routine administrative tasks do not gain access to data that is not relevant to their role

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati

Our data is hosted on AWS and Mongo Atlas. How Churnkey Protects Your Data We implement a variety of security measures to maintain the safety of your personal information when you place an order or enter, submit, or access your personal information. We offer the use of a secure server. All supplied sensitive/credit information is transmitted via Secure Socket Layer (SSL) technology and then encrypted into our payment gateway provider’s database only to be accessible by those authorized with special access rights to such systems, and are required to keep the information confidential. After a transaction, your private information (credit cards, financials, etc.) will not be stored on our servers. Log Data Like many site operators, we collect information that your browser sends whenever you visit our Site (“Log Data”). This Log Data may include information such as your computer’s Internet Protocol (“IP”) address, browser type, browser version, the pages of our Site that you visit, the time and date of your visit, the time spent on those pages and other statistics.