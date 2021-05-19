Workato allows you to connect Slack with the enterprise & productivity apps used across your organization. This allows you to perform Slack workspace orchestration in your Workato automations.
Workato EU is a dedicated application for customers in Workato's European datacenter.
If you're a Slack administrator (or part of an administrative team) that needs to automate workflows on a workspace-level, then the Slack connector is what you need.
Using the Slack connector, you can subscribe to workspace-level events to trigger workspace-level actions like:
- creating, archiving, and unarchiving conversations
- inviting members to conversations
- setting conversation purpose & topic
- making custom requests to any Slack API endpoint you require
For example, you can automate the creation, naming, purpose-setting, and members of private Slack channels (e.g. between members of Customer Success and customers), triggered by a ticket escalation in Jira.
Find out more automation examples at https://www.workato.com/integrations/slack