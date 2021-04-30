Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We do store all conversation data for up to 5 years unless your account is deleted or subscription is cancelled. In which case, we dispose of all data in accordance with our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, but we will not hold it longer than 60 days.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Customer can self delete their account and all data associated with that account removed immediately. ThriveDesk takes backup of its server everyday and retain for 30 days, so archive data will take minimum 30 days to get override.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
ThriveDesk store non PI customer data in AWS S3 bucket and DB backup.
Sedi dei data center
Irlanda, Singapore
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS, Digital Ocean
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati