ThriveDesk integration for Slack is a powerful tool that enables users to receive real-time notifications about their customer support activities on Slack. - New Conversations: Get notified when a new conversation is started in your ThriveDesk inbox. This ensures that you can respond promptly to customer inquiries and never miss a message. - Customer Replies: Receive notifications when a customer replies to a conversation you are part of. This helps you stay on top of customer conversations and respond in a timely manner. - Agent Notes: Stay informed when an agent adds a note to a conversation. This can be useful for internal communication and collaboration among agents. - Status Updates: Get updates on the status of a conversation, such as when it is marked as resolved or closed. This ensures that you are aware of the status of all customer conversations. - Satisfaction Ratings: Receive notifications when a customer rates their satisfaction with the support they received. This can help you identify areas where you can improve your customer support. ThriveDesk integration for Slack also allows users to map their inbox with specific Slack channels, ensuring that notifications about specific activities are broadcast to select channels. This can be useful for teams that want to ensure that everyone is aware of critical customer support activities.