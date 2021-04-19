Lunch Status Emoji

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We do not have a server that stores data, all data is stored locally on the user's mobile device. The user can delete their data by deleting their app from their phone. All data sent to third parties (Sentry for bug reporting and Amplitude for analytics) does not contain any PII.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati We do not have a server that stores data, all data is stored locally on the user's mobile device. The user can delete their data by deleting their app from their phone. All data sent to third parties (Sentry for bug reporting and Amplitude for analytics) does not contain any PII.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We do not have a server that stores data, all data is stored locally on the user's mobile device. The user can delete their data by deleting their app from their phone. All data sent to third parties (Sentry for bug reporting and Amplitude for analytics) does not contain any PII.