CultureBot

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We shall only retain Your Data for as long as it is legally necessary or in accordance with the purpose for which they were Processed. If we carry out analyses, we shall store Your Data until the analysis has been concluded. If we store Your Data on the basis of a contractual relationship with you, these data will remain stored for at least the duration of the contractual relationship and at most for the duration of the limitation periods within which any claims may be brought by or against us, or for the duration of statutory or contractual duties of retention.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
You can delete all of your data by request at support@getculturebot.com, or by deleting the application. All data will be deleted within 30 days of app deletion or individual request.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
SalesCompete's physical infrastructure is hosted and managed within DigitalOcean. We utilize secure data centers in New York. Digital Ocean continually manages risk and undergoes recurring assessments to ensure compliance with industry standards.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
United States
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
DigitalOcean
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no