Engage your team around giving back::woman-with-bunny-ears-partying::hand::mega::zap:▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴:rainbow: :heart_eyes::heart_eyes: :rainbow:With easy access commands, monthly messages, celebratory milestones, and more, the Millie Slack app helps you build a community around giving back. Boost employee engagement and connect your remote, hybrid, and in-person teams and donate to nonprofits around the globe. Leverage over 1.7 million nonprofits on Millie, and give to charity with your team.▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴:money_with_wings:Thinking about rolling out a donation match program with your team? Millie and the Millie Slack app help you drive employee engagement rates up and on budget.:yellow_heart:Easily create, manage, and coordinate your volunteer programs with Millie and the Millie Slack app. Bring sign ups to life and coordinate around events within Slack channels.:dancer:Mobilize employees around particular events or causes. With a flexible design, Millie lets you build campaigns around specific nonprofits or launch new initiatives to spearhead social impact goals. Have all of your campaigns come to life within Slack.▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴▴:wave::skin-tone-4: Find out how you can use Millie to build community + engage your team: