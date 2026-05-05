Feedback Ingestion By Enterpret

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Data Retention Policy Enterpret is a SaaS platform that enables customers to analyze feedback collected from multiple channels, including Slack. Enterpret provides customers with full control over how their data is stored, retained, and deleted on the platform. Key Principles: Customer Control: Customers have complete control over their data retention settings and can specify how long feedback or messages imported from Slack or other channels are stored on Enterpret’s systems. Data Deletion: Upon customer request, or according to the retention policy set by the customer, all Slack data can be permanently deleted from Enterpret’s systems. No Unauthorized Use: Customer data, including any data ingested from Slack, is used solely to provide the requested analytics and insights. Enterpret does not use, share, or access customer content for any other purpose. Security: Enterpret employs industry-standard security measures to safeguard customer data and prevent unauthorized access, use, or disclosure. Compliance: Enterpret’s data management practices are compliant with applicable data protection and privacy laws, and are designed to meet the requirements for integrating with Slack. Transparency: Customers are regularly notified about their data storage and retention settings, and can audit or modify these settings via their Enterpret account. Summary: Enterpret allows customers to define and manage their own data retention policies for content sourced from Slack. We will promptly delete Slack-sourced data upon customer request or upon app uninstallation. No data is used beyond providing agreed-upon services. Let me know if you need this tailored further or placed in a specific format (like Privacy Policy or Security Statement).

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati At Enterpret, we recognize the importance of providing our clients with full control over their data. Our platform is designed to accommodate varied data retention, archival, and deletion needs, ensuring that client data is managed securely and according to their specifications. 1. Customer-Initiated Data Removal Requests Clients may request data removal at any time. Such requests can be submitted by contacting Enterpret via email or by reaching out directly to their assigned Customer Success Manager (CSM). Upon receiving a legitimate request, our team will promptly initiate the data deletion process, which includes: Permanent removal of the specified data from all active databases and storage systems within the agreed-upon timeframe. Deletion of any associated analytical artifacts or derivatives generated by Enterpret. 2. Automated Data Controls — Blockers & Scrubbers To further protect client interests and prevent the storage of unwanted or sensitive information, Enterpret supports the following customizable controls: Ingestion Blockers: Clients may instruct Enterpret to block ingestion of data matching specific criteria (e.g., data containing certain keywords, user IDs, or metadata) to ensure such data is never stored on our platform. PII Scrubbers: Clients can request the deployment of custom PII (Personally Identifiable Information) scrubbers, which automatically detect and redact sensitive data during the ingestion process, in compliance with privacy and data protection standards. 3. Compliance and Confirmation After processing any data removal or applying blocking/scrubbing measures, Enterpret provides confirmation to the client to ensure transparency and documented compliance with the data management request. 4. Ongoing Collaboration Enterpret regularly reviews each client’s requirements to adapt our data management controls to evolving retention and privacy needs. Clients have the option to modify their archival/removal policies at any time by communicating with us through their preferred support channel. Summary: Enterpret is committed to honoring all client data archival and removal requests, whether initiated by direct request through email or their CSM, or via automated controls such as ingestion blockers and PII scrubbers. We ensure that data is securely deleted, archiving and deletion processes are tailored to client specifications, and ongoing, unwanted data ingestion is effectively prevented.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Enterpret is committed to ensuring the secure storage, segregation, and privacy of all client data entrusted to our platform. 1. Secure Storage on Trusted Infrastructure All client data is stored securely on industry-leading Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, which adheres to globally recognized compliance frameworks and security standards. 2. PII Scrubbing and Unwanted Data Blocking Enterpret employs automated processes to scrub all Personally Identifiable Information (PII) from data before it is stored, as per customer specifications and in compliance with applicable privacy laws. Clients may define unwanted data categories or specific criteria; Enterpret applies ingestion blockers to prevent this data from ever being stored on the platform. 3. Data Isolation and Access Controls Each client’s data is logically segregated to ensure that it remains completely isolated from all other organizations’ data on Enterpret. Under no circumstances is data shared, accessible across tenants, or made available to any third party or organization without explicit customer authorization. 4. Ongoing Monitoring and Assurance Enterpret regularly reviews and audits its data storage practices to ensure continued compliance with security policies and regulatory requirements. Any changes to storage practices or access permissions are transparently communicated to customers. Summary: Enterpret securely stores client data on AWS, automatically removes PII before storage, and blocks the ingestion of unwanted data as instructed by clients. Data is always isolated between organizations, and cross-tenant access is strictly prohibited.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud-hosted on AWS, we use dynamoDB to store the records from the customers.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no