Tability OKRs

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Tability will retain customer data in accordance to our Privacy policy (https://docs.tability.io/privacy-policy) and data processing agreement (https://docs.tability.io/legal/dpa)
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From our data processing agreement:
Upon termination of your account Tability will delete, destroy, or anonymize the personal data in accordance with our standard backup and retention policy per the ToS, normally, no later than 60 days, unless we are required to retain personal data due to Union, Member State or United States laws; in which case Tability reserves the right to retain personal data.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Tability will retain customer data in accordance to our Privacy policy (https://docs.tability.io/privacy-policy) and data processing agreement (https://docs.tability.io/legal/dpa)
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From our data processing agreement:
Upon termination of your account Tability will delete, destroy, or anonymize the personal data in accordance with our standard backup and retention policy per the ToS, normally, no later than 60 days, unless we are required to retain personal data due to Union, Member State or United States laws; in which case Tability reserves the right to retain personal data.
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From our privacy policy:
Customers have the right to request the restriction of certain uses and disclosures of personally identifiable information as follows. You can contact us in order to (1) update or correct your personally identifiable information, (2) change your preferences with respect to communications and other information you receive from us, or (3) delete the personally identifiable information maintained about you on our systems (subject to the following paragraph), by cancelling your account.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Tability will retain customer data in accordance to our Privacy policy (https://docs.tability.io/privacy-policy) and data processing agreement (https://docs.tability.io/legal/dpa)
---
From our data processing agreement:
Upon termination of your account Tability will delete, destroy, or anonymize the personal data in accordance with our standard backup and retention policy per the ToS, normally, no later than 60 days, unless we are required to retain personal data due to Union, Member State or United States laws; in which case Tability reserves the right to retain personal data.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti, Irlanda, Australia
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Heroku
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
OpenAI
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Tability uses OpenAI which operates in the US
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM