Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We don't store any data.
Nothing is stored on Robusta servers.
Robusta is installed in the customer's Kubernetes cluster
The Slack token is stored in a Kubernetes secret on the customer's premise
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We don't store any data
The Slack token is stored in a Kubernetes secret on the customer's premise
When the customer removes Robusta, that secret is deleted as well
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We don't store any data
The Slack token is stored in a Kubernetes secret on the customer's premise
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no