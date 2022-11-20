Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We don't store any data. Nothing is stored on Robusta servers. Robusta is installed in the customer's Kubernetes cluster The Slack token is stored in a Kubernetes secret on the customer's premise

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati We don't store any data The Slack token is stored in a Kubernetes secret on the customer's premise When the customer removes Robusta, that secret is deleted as well

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We don't store any data The Slack token is stored in a Kubernetes secret on the customer's premise