Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Sturdy customer data, including data gathered from the integration for Slack, is retained indefinitely or at the discretion of the customer while the customer maintains an active subscription. All customer data is removed within 90 days of subscription termination.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Sturdy customer data, including data gathered from the integration for Slack, is retained indefinitely or at the discretion of the customer while the customer maintains an active subscription. All customer data is removed within 90 days of subscription termination.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Sturdy customer data is stored per policy in limited access production accounts and encrypted-at-rest using industry-standard mechanisms.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud-hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i Azure ChatGPT

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM Data generated by Azure ChatGPT is retained in the tenant database under the same retention policies as all customer data.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Data generated by Azure ChatGPT is stored in the single tenant database which stores all customer data. No Slack data is used to train an LLM.