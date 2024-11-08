Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Sturdy customer data, including data gathered from the integration for Slack, is retained indefinitely or at the discretion of the customer while the customer maintains an active subscription. All customer data is removed within 90 days of subscription termination.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Sturdy customer data, including data gathered from the integration for Slack, is retained indefinitely or at the discretion of the customer while the customer maintains an active subscription. All customer data is removed within 90 days of subscription termination.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Sturdy customer data is stored per policy in limited access production accounts and encrypted-at-rest using industry-standard mechanisms.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud-hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Azure ChatGPT
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Data generated by Azure ChatGPT is retained in the tenant database under the same retention policies as all customer data.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Data generated by Azure ChatGPT is stored in the single tenant database which stores all customer data. No Slack data is used to train an LLM.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
All Azure ChatGPT use is processed and stored in the United States.