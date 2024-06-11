Review Flowz: reviews tracking bot

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Reviewflowz will keep all reviews and personal information for the lifetime of the customers' account.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Reviewflowz will remove customer data when customers request it explicitly by email on contact@reviewflowz.com, or no less than 1 year after account deletion
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Reviewflowz will store customer data for the lifetime of the customers' accounts, or no more than 1 year after account deletion
Sedi dei data center
Francia, Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
GPT 4o & GPT 4o turbo
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
API data may be retained for up to 30 days, after which it will be deleted. OpenAI will delete your content when we make the request (if you make the request to us). A data deletion request can take up to 30 days to process once it has been received.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
OpenAI's business terms apply, and we are a EU-based company so OpenAI Ireland Ltd.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
OpenAI stores data around the world on Microsoft Azure's cloud. We have no control over the specific data centres being used