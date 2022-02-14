/todo command, trigger it from shortcuts, or use the overview on the Let's Do home tab.Use Let's Do as your primary task manager, as a complement to an existing task management system, or to setup your own process around to-dos within Slack. → Bring order to your tasks today! Add to Slack and get started using the free trial :woman_in_lotus_position:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.