“PullFlow takes GitHub PR collaboration to the next level — seamless, efficient, and built for real developer workflows.”
— Tom Preston-Werner, Co-founder & CEO, GitHub
“PullFlow is a game-changer. It makes GitHub and Slack feel like one platform. Everything just works beautifully.”:zap: SUPERCHARGE CODE REVIEW IN SLACK—4X FASTER, ZERO CONTEXT-SWITCHINGTired of bouncing between Slack, GitHub, and VS Code/Cursor? PullFlow brings bi-directional sync, AI-powered insights, and actionable updates into your Slack workspace—so your team can review, discuss, and approve pull requests without breaking focus.With PullFlow, every PR activity and discussion stays in sync across GitHub and Slack — so you can collaborate seamlessly, knock out code reviews faster, and stay in the flow.:chart_with_upwards_trend: 4X PRODUCTIVITY-BOOSTING FEATURESSeamless Code Collaboration – Review and discuss PRs without switching apps. Every update syncs instantly between GitHub and Slack.Real-Time PR Insights – See pending work, code changes, discussions, CI/CD updates, GitHub Actions, and bot activity—all in one place.Actionable Commands – Assign reviewers, approve changes, or label PRs—directly from Slack:
— Matt Perrott, Co-founder & CEO @ BuildPass
AI Group Assistance – Get real-time AI insights inside the PR thread—ask questions, generate example code, and clarify changes. Just mention @PullFlow, e.g.:
@PullFlow ask @Amy to review
@PullFlow lgtm
Converse with Bots & AI Agents – Bring AI and bot interactions from Linear, Copilot, CodeRabbit, Qodo Merge, and more into your PR threads—make your deployed AI agents truly collaborative.Focused Notifications – Know exactly which PRs need your attention. Customize alerts, set reminders, and snooze to stay productive without distractions.:closed_lock_with_key: PRIVATE & SECUREPullFlow's SOC 2 Type 2 compliant platform does not use Slack data to train AI models, nor does it ask for access to your source code.Note: AI-generated responses may not always be accurate—please verify critical information.:rocket: WHY YOUR TEAM NEEDS PULLFLOWIncrease transparency – Keep everyone aligned with a centralized review process.
@PullFlow how do we fix this?
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.