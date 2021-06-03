Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Aboard will retain customer data until there is an explicit request from customer for it's deletion, or until Aboard amends their retention policy. Aboard retains the right to amend its retention policy with prior notification to current & past customers. For questions or deletion requests, please contact support@getaboard.co.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Customers can request removal of their company data from all of Aboard's servers & records at any time. Cancellation of service does not constitute an inherent request for data. For questions or deletion requests, please contact support@getaboard.co.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Aboard has strong security controls for data, ensuring customers can only access their own data. All data is transmitted over HTTPS. Any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption.
Sedi dei data center
Canada, Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no