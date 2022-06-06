Xcode Cloud

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We retain minimal slack related customer data: configured channels names/Ids for posting notifications, and OAuth credentials associated with the user for access to the slack workspace. This data is retained until the customer deletes it.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We do not archive any of the slack customer data. It is removed when the user removes related configuration.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Slack customer data is stored encrypted.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no