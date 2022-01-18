Criteri di conservazione dei dati
BetterUp maintains records until they are no longer needed, or until requested to delete or destroy in alignment with Data Classification and Handling Policy requirements.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
BetterUp maintains records until they are no longer needed, or until requested to delete or destroy in alignment with Data Classification and Handling Policy requirements.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
BetterUp maintains records until they are no longer needed, or until requested to delete or destroy in alignment with Data Classification and Handling Policy requirements.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
claude-3-7, gpt-4.1-mini, gpt-4o-mini, claude-3-7-sonnet-
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
for openAI- 30 days in the US, 0 days in Europe
for Anthropic via AWS bedrock, 30 days
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
The AWS hosted LLM does not have access to our data and thus no deletion schedule is necessary. The 30 day deletion window is for our other LLM provider, OpenAI who is authorized to retain limited data for up to 30 days including transient generative data
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
US data stays in the US, and EU data stays within the EEA boundary