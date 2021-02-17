Qlik Application Automation

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Content can be deleted by the customer at any time. Backups are removed after a period of 30 days.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati The creation and removal of content that resides in the tenant is controlled by the customer. Content can be deleted by the customer at any time. Backups are removed after a period of 30 days.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Customer-provided data is stored as encrypted QVD or QVF files in the underlying Kubernetes storage solution used by Qlik Cloud Services. When a customer deletes an App in Qlik Cloud Services, the service deletes the file on the underlying Kubernetes storage solution. QCS relies on the Kubernetes storage solution file system to execute the delete in the underlying block storage.

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Qlik leverages both Amazon AWS and Google for backups to maintain copies of Content for 30 days before that Content ages out and is deleted from the supporting file systems. QCS leverages Google Cloud Platform backups with Remote Sync and Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) to copy Content for backup purposes.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no