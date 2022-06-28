Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We will retain personal data for as long as it's required to provide the service, unless a longer retention period is required by applicable law. Users can request deletion of they personal data at any time.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati We will process your request in accordance with applicable data protection laws. We may need to retain certain information for record-keeping purposes or to complete transactions that you began prior to requesting any deletion. We may decline to process requests that are unreasonably repetitive or systematic, require disproportionate technical effort, or jeopardise the privacy of others.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati flat.social operates globally. This means that the personal data might be stored or processed in any country where we or our service providers have facilities. Bu using flat.social you acknowledge that your personal data may be transferred or stored in the United States, EU or any other country around the world.

Sedi dei data center Paesi Bassi, Stati Uniti, Regno Unito

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Digital Ocean, Google