Draxlr | SQL DB Data change alerts

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Draxlr will retain customer's data while they are actively using our service.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Upon account deletion request, we'll delete the data from production and backups within 4 working days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We store minimal information required from the workspace. When Draxlr is installed, we receive and store the workspace team name, team Id, and bot tokens.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS, MongoDB atlas
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no