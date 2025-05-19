Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Metrics are stored according to the customer’s plan. The Slack webhook URL is retained only while the Slack destination is active and is deleted upon removal.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Metrics are automatically archived or deleted based on the retention period defined in the customer’s plan. The Slack webhook URL is immediately deleted when the Slack destination is removed.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Pulse only stores cluster metrics (no data) and the Slack access token used to send alerts.

Sedi dei data center Irlanda

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati AWS

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no