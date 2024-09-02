Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati SpotDraft retains customer data according to contractual obligations and applicable data retention laws, preserving it for the necessary duration only. On termination we use NIST 800-80 protocol to delete all the customer data.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Customer data is securely deleted or anonymized once the retention period ends or when it's no longer required. To request data deletion or check the status of an ongoing deletion, customers can email team@spotdraft.com.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati SpotDraft stores customer data using industry best practices, ensuring security, privacy, and regulatory compliance. We leverage the Google Cloud Platform to host the data in a secure manner. All the data is encrypted at all times. The data at rest is encrypted using AES 256 and in transit using TLS 1.2 or above.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti, India, Qatar, Paesi Bassi

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Google Cloud Platform

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://assets.website-files.com/5f2c07287a7a7437ea684517/65d49177a4c45d5499ff5cc1_SpotDraft%20Vendor%20Sub-Processors%20List%202023%20 (1).pdf