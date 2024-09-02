Criteri di conservazione dei dati
SpotDraft retains customer data according to contractual obligations and applicable data retention laws, preserving it for the necessary duration only. On termination we use NIST 800-80 protocol to delete all the customer data.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Customer data is securely deleted or anonymized once the retention period ends or when it's no longer required. To request data deletion or check the status of an ongoing deletion, customers can email team@spotdraft.com.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
SpotDraft stores customer data using industry best practices, ensuring security, privacy, and regulatory compliance. We leverage the Google Cloud Platform to host the data in a secure manner. All the data is encrypted at all times. The data at rest is encrypted using AES 256 and in transit using TLS 1.2 or above.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti, India, Qatar, Paesi Bassi
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud Platform
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no