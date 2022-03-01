Criteri di conservazione dei dati
For your privacy and security, your account is protected by authentication through your identity provider. Artishok.io does not store or have access to your calendar provider password. Unauthorized access to your Artishok.io account is directly tied to the security of your calendar provider account. We seek to protect Personal Data you directly provide to us from unauthorized access, use, and disclosure using appropriate physical, technical, organizational, and administrative security measures based on the type of Personal Data and how we are processing that data. For example, the Services use industry-standard Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) technology to encrypt Personal Data you provide to us. You should also help protect your data by appropriately selecting and protecting your password and/or another sign-on mechanism; limiting access to your computer or device and browser, and signing off after you have finished accessing your account.
Personal data will only be retained for as long as necessary to fulfill the purpose for which it was collected. We will regularly review and delete any personal data that is no longer needed.
We implement the appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect personal data from unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure, or destruction as follows:
1. Data Access and Rectification: Individuals have the right to access their personal data and request that any inaccurate data be rectified or erased. We will provide individuals with access to their personal data upon request
2. Data Breaches: In the event of a data breach, we will notify the appropriate authorities and affected individuals in accordance with EU data protection laws.
3. Compliance: We will regularly review and update this policy to ensure compliance with EU data protection laws.
4. Contact: For any question or request related to this policy or data protection, please get in touch with the data protection officer.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We retain Personal Data about you for as long as you have an open account with us or as otherwise necessary to provide you with our Services.
In general personal data will be archived in a secure, dedicated storage system that is separate from our active data systems.
Personal data will be kept for 30 days from the discontinuation of the service and then will be purged from our systems.
We may retain Personal Data for longer if doing so is necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, or collect fees owed, or is otherwise permitted or required by applicable law, rule or regulation. We may retain information in an anonymous or aggregated form where that information would not identify you personally.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Personal data will be stored on secure servers located within the European Union (EU) and will be protected by appropriate technical and organizational measures to ensure the security of the data.
1. Data Encryption: Personal data will be encrypted both in transit and at rest to protect it from unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure or destruction.
2. Data Backup: Regular backups of personal data will be made to ensure the integrity and availability of the data in case of a disaster or data loss.
3. Data Access and Rectification: Individuals have the right to access their personal data and request that any inaccurate data be rectified or erased. We will provide individuals with access to their personal data upon request.
Sedi dei data center
Irlanda, Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Our data is hosted on AWS Cloud
We use a multitude of datastores - SQL for operational objects
And NoSQL for analytics and audit
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no