Yoffix Desk Booking & Office Management

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Yoffix retains Customer PII for 6 months after company and/or user deletion.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Yoffix anonymises Customer data (removes all related PII) in 6 months after company and/or user removal.
Each user can be removed manually from Yoffix web interface and/or removal can be initiated from external sources like SCIM providers.
The whole company can be removed upon request at care@yoffix.com.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Yoffix encrypts persistent and in-transit data. Only a limited list of Yoffix employees has access to Customer data including on-call engineers who need the data to investigate live issues. The application logs don't expose customers PII.
Sedi dei data center
Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Everything is hosted on AWS Cloud (eu-central-1)
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no