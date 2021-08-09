Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati A users data is kept as long as they and/or their organisation are active on the platform. Upon termination on an organisation's contract with my2be, or upon request of deletion of an individual users profile all and their employees data is removed with 7 workings days.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati A users data is kept as long as they and/or their organisation are active on the platform. Upon termination on an organisation's contract with my2be, or upon request of deletion of an individual users profile all and their employees data is removed with 7 workings days.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All data is encrypted in transit and at rest. Best practices are followed, including but not limited to a strict least privilege security principle, which is regularly reviewed.

Sedi dei data center Irlanda

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS