Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We may retain your personal information as long as you continue to use the Services, have an account with us, have Question Base installed on your Slack workspace, or for as long as is necessary to fulfill other essential purposes such as complying with our legal obligations, resolving disputes, and enforcing our agreements.. You can ask to close your account by contacting us at the details below, and we will delete your personal information on request.
Upon deletion, data is retained for 35 days after the account is closed for legal and compliance purposes.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
If you are a customer, a professional, or a third party, you have the right to withdraw your consent at any time. You also have the right to request access to, and rectification of, or erasure of your personal data, or restriction of processing, or to object to processing, as well as the right to data portability. Please note that if you choose to cancel your data and you are a customer, your account will be deleted and all data in your account will be permanently deleted from our systems.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Question Base is working with a high industry level of standards, like the SOC2 protocol, to maintain a secure, compliant Service to its customers.
High Availability. Every part of the Services utilizes properly-provisioned, redundant servers (e.g., multiple load balancers, web servers, replica databases) in case of failure. We take servers out of operation as part of regular maintenance, without impacting availability.
Business Continuity. We keep backups of data in AWS. While never expected, in the case of production data loss (i.e., primary data stores loss), we will restore organizational data from these backups.
Physical Access Controls. Question Base is hosted on AWS. Their data centers feature a layered security model, including extensive safeguards such as custom-designed electronic access cards, alarms, vehicle access barriers, perimeter fencing, metal detectors, and biometrics. Our employees do not have physical access to AWS data centers, servers, network equipment, or storage.
Logical Access Controls. Question Base is the assigned administrator of its infrastructure on AWS, and only our designated authorized team members have access to configure the infrastructure on an as-needed basis.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
AWS Bedrock - Claude Sonnet 4.6
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
AWS Bedrock does not persistently store the input prompts or generated outputs from interacting with its models
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
AWS Bedrock
US-East-1