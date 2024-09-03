PixelMixer Assistant

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Until the time at which the agreement is terminated, PixelMixer will retain all videos, data and other information in its secure systems, make said information only available to those authorized users, and use that information only for the purposes of providing services and support to the customer.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Data for non-active accounts is archived after 30 days and then removed after 90 days of non-use.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
PixelMixer encrypts all media assets at rest (including video files) using AES-256 bit encryption, one of the strongest ciphers available for your data protection. Encryption keys are also encrypted and rotated regularly.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted in AWS.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Amazon Web Services
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Open AI GPT
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
PixelMixer and it's processor, OpenAI, store data for a maximum of one year, after which it is purged. PixelMixer customers who subscribe at the Enterprise plan level have the option to customize their retention policies.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
PixelMixer and OpenAI are multi-tenant solutions that logically partition customer data into separate Vector File Stores for each account. Each customer has a dedicated Vector File Store and data is not co-mingled between customers (Slack Workspaces).
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
PixelMixer and it's processor, OpenAI, only store LLM related data in the United States.