Unito: 2-way Sync

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati All active Customer PII shall be retained for as long as the Customer continues to be an active Customer of Unito or unless a request has been made by the active Customer for the deletion of data. All Customer PII, after termination of contract, must be retained in accordance with the contractual agreement between Customer and Unito. Customer PII retention policies may be implemented against Customer PII on an ad-hoc basis as may be agreed between Unito and Customer.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Disposal of customer PII will be carried out in accordance with the contractual agreement between Unito and Customer. In the absence of any contractual agreement, an automatic script or manual script (for ad-hoc requests) is initiated on Unito platform containing customer data. This activates an irreversible anonymization of the customer's PII. All electronic documents containing Unito business sensitive information must be purged upon reaching its’ retention life span. All printed material must be shredded prior to disposal. In the event Unito is served with any subpoena or request for documents or any employee becomes aware of a governmental investigation or audit concerning Unito or the commencement of any litigation against or concerning Unito such employee shall inform the Senior Management and any further disposal of documents shall be suspended until such time as the Senior Management, with the advice of counsel, determines otherwise. The Senior Management shall take such steps as is necessary to promptly inform all staff of any suspension in the further disposal of data.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We never store the data in user's work items. Here's a breakdown of how we process tool data: Work item data: We sync information between tools by computing checksums of field data. Only these checksums are stored, not actual data. Data flow: We hash any changed task into its checksum, compare it to the stored checksum, enabling change detection and syncing without storing any of your data. Once we’ve confirmed a change, we will request the task information from one side and immediately replicate it to the other. The data lives shortly in system memory, but is never stored. User data: We store the name and email of each active user to accurately sync them across tools. This data is stored in our environment and deleted upon request at the end of the contract. Payment information: Your payment information is never stored on our servers but forwarded to our third party: Stripe. Visit Stripe’s security webpage for more details. File data: We never store file data (i.e. attachments). For non-streaming attachments we only sync the attachment link, not the attachment itself. If using our attachment streaming feature, we still don't store anything, but we do access it transiently in memory, as we are streaming it to you. Read more on how we sync file attachments. Encryption: While in transit between tools, data is encrypted through HTTPS with TLS 1.2. Data at rest is encrypted with strong algorithms at least as good as AES 256.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS, Atlas MongoDb