Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We store the e-mail address and monitored hosts details (expiry date, certificate authority), which is stored on our secure servers in the UK for a period of up to 5 years. This data is stored and used in accordance with our Privacy Policy and might be deleted for inactive users for more than 1 year.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Information may be deleted from our database upon request to privacy@elevenguard.com. We undertake to perform the deletion within one month (30 calendar days) and will send you a confirmation once the information has been deleted. Wherever possible, we will aim to complete the request in advance of the deadline.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati A user of ElevenGuard can delete data from their dashboard (such as monitored hosts) whenever they wish. This data is deleted from the system immediately and cannot be recovered by any users or ElevenGuard employees after this point. Data which has been deleted or otherwise destroyed can not be recovered at any time. Sufficient warning is given to the account administrator before data are permanently deleted.

Sedi dei data center Regno Unito

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati DigitalOcean