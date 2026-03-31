Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Enterpret keeps Personal Data for as long as reasonably necessary for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy ( https://www.enterpret.com/privacy-and-policy#Policy1 ) while we have a business need to do so, or as required by law (e.g. for tax, legal, accounting, or other purposes), whichever is longer.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Enterpret's data removal policy states that all customer data will be permanently deleted within 30 days after the termination of the contract or upon receipt of an explicit request for deletion.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Enterpret's data storage policy stipulates that client data is stored on AWS infrastructure, where it is encrypted both at rest and in transit. Moreover, any personally identifiable information (PII) is purged from the data before storage.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud-hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Anthropic Claude Sonnet 4.6
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Amazon Bedrock does not retain input or output data from LLM inference requests. Enterpret retains query text and responses for quality evaluation. Customer data is not sent to Anthropic for model training.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Enterpret operates in a single-tenant model per customer organization. Each query is scoped to one organization's feedback corpus — no cross-tenant data access. The LLM never mixes data from different organizations in the same context.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Enterpret accesses Anthropic Claude via Amazon Bedrock in AWS US regions. All LLM inference occurs within AWS infrastructure. Anthropic does not receive or store input/output data when accessed through Bedrock.