Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We retain user data only for as long as necessary to provide the core functionality of the app. Upon request to terminate your account, we will deactivate or delete your account and information from our active databases. However, some information may be retained in our files to prevent fraud, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigations, enforce our Terms of Use and/or comply with legal requirements.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Based on the laws of some countries, you may have the right to request access to the personal information we collect from you, change that information, limit the use and disclosure of the personal information, or delete it in some circumstances. To request to review, update, or delete your personal information, you can contact us at privacy@grafana.com.
Upon your request to terminate your account, we will deactivate or delete your account and information from our active databases. However, some information may be retained in our files to prevent fraud, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigations, enforce our Terms of Use and/or comply with legal requirements.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
LLM use is optional and enabled via the Grafana Assistant plugin. When enabled, we may use Anthropic Claude models (Sonnet/Haiku/Opus ) and OpenAI GPT models (gpt-5, gpt-5-mini, etc.).
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
All data resides in Grafana’s systems, isolated to the individual customer tenant.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Grafana Cloud stores conversation data in your tenant so you can reopen chats, provide feedback, and manage history. Anthropic and Google (Vertex AI) process prompts with zero retention.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
All data resides in Grafana’s systems, isolated to the individual customer tenant.