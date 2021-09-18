Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Motivation International Zrt. will retain Customer Data in accordance with a Customer’s instructions, including any applicable terms in the Customer Agreement and Customer’s use of Services functionality, and as required by applicable law. Depending on the Services plan, Customer may be able to customize its retention settings and apply those customized settings. A custom data retention policy can be also arranged where specific intervals are set when data will be wiped.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati The deletion of Customer Data and other use of the Services by Customer may result in the deletion and/or de-identification of certain associated Other Information. After deletion requested we delete every data from our Customer.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Motivation International Zrt. may collect and receive Customer Data, and other information and data (“Other Information”) in a variety of ways: Customer Data. We will not collect or use any sensitive personal data unless motivac.io has received an express consent regarding the specific data.

Sedi dei data center Germania

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati We use Mongo CloudAtlas services

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Heroku, Mongo CloudAtlas