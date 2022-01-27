With the ICDSoft Web Hosting app for Slack, you can improve your hosting management workflow. Get useful administrative notifications about your ICDSoft hosting services, such as renewal reminders about expiring hosting accounts and domains, directly in Slack.
ICDSoft Web Hosting potrà visualizzare:
ICDSoft Web Hosting potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.
ICDSoft will archive/remove customer data in accordance with its privacy policy (https://www.icdsoft.com/en/privacy) and terms of use (https://www.icdsoft.com/en/terms). The customer has the right to execute a data erasure request (a.k.a. "Right to be Forgotten"), which can be submitted either through a support ticket or by email. ICDSoft will process such requests in no more than three business days after receiving the request and confirming the identity of the requesting person, and will remove all customer personal data that is no longer necessary for the purpose for which it has been collected. This may include 1) all collected personal data for Customers that have not concluded any contracts with ICDSoft (eg. purchased services), or, 2) in case the Customer is or has been in contractual obligations with ICDSoft, all personal data, unless the data required by the tax, accounting, or other laws in Bulgaria, the EU, or the country where the legal presence of the customer is.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
ICDSoft will store customer data following legislation in regards to privacy, including US privacy laws and the GDPR. Our privacy policy at https://www.icdsoft.com/en/privacy explains how personal information is processed and used.
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
The data is hosted on our own colocated servers. Our system administrators constantly monitor all services, apply security patches when needed, and look after the overall security and stability of all systems.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
Certificazioni e conformità
Procedura di richiesta di eliminazione dei dati
When someone requests for ICDSoft to delete personal data, we do this in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). More information is available in section "Data erasure requests" in our privacy policy at https://www.icdsoft.com/en/privacy#data-processing
Conforme a HIPAA
no
Nonostante l'app possa offrire la conformità HIPAA, Slack non ha stipulato nessun accordo di consulenza professionale con qualsivoglia provider di applicazioni di terze parti, ivi comprese quelle contenute in Slack Marketplace. Di conseguenza, è responsabilità dell'utente valutare la conformità del provider e stipulare gli opportuni accordi prima dell’abilitazione.
Sicurezza
Supporta Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Ha un team dedicato alla sicurezza
yes
Contatto per problemi di sicurezza
support@icdsoft.com
Ha un programma di divulgazione della vulnerabilità
no
Ha un programma di individuazione dei bug
no
Richiede autorizzazione/connessioni di terze parti