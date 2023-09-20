Tally Forms

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Tally is the processor and stores information on behalf of the form creators. As long as your account is active you (as the form creator) have full control over the data you collect, and the time period for which you store the data.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
You are able to delete or export form responses from your account if it would be required to do so. We honor all deletions, and all form data which has been deleted by you is permanently deleted from our back-ups within 90 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Tally acts as a data controller in the relationship between Tally and our customers (form creators), for the personal information you give us in order to use our service (registration or billing information for example).
Sedi dei data center
Belgio
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Hosted on Google Cloud SQL.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud Platform
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no