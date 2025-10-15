ZeroTime Bot for Slack

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Since Replicon offer a Cloud based SaaS Service we allow customers to store relevant data in our systems. But 30 days after the termination of contract with Replicon the said data is deleted from all Replicon Systems.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Data Archival is decided by the Customer and governed through the Replicon Application User Interface. However, 30 days after the termination of contract with Replicon the said data is deleted from all Replicon Systems.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Replicon offers a host of data centres in various geographical locations where the customer's data can be hosted during the service period. Customer gets to choose their preferred location at the time of singing up for the services. They can also seek to change this location at a later point in time. Replicon complies to the requested Geo location data storage policies.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Claude Sonnet V4, Claude 3.5 Haiku, Amazon Titan Embeddings Text V2
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Anonymous chat context was captured in S3 and used to enhance the tenant's experience (tenant-isolated, no sharing across tenants) with default retention period of 90 days.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
LLM is hosted in AWS bedrock in the same region as the where user's data resides.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Temporary session data is stored in dynamodb and removed when the chat session closed.