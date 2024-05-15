Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We will retain data for the period necessary to provide service to our customers, as outlined in Privacy Policy unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law, or as defined with individual customers via the Customer Service Agreement. Customers may cancel their account with Dragonboat directly in app, or contact help@dragonboat.io to cancel and delete their data.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati We respond and process data removal or archival requests by customers within the time period stated by applicable law. Customers may cancel their account with Dragonboat directly in app, or contact help@dragonboat.io to cancel and delete their data. Certain information may be exempt from such requests in some circumstances, which may include if we need to keep processing your information for our legitimate interests or to comply with a legal obligation. We request you confirm your permission and access before responding to your request to archive or remove data.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We takes technical and operational measures to protect your information against accidental or unlawful destruction or accidental loss, alteration, unauthorized disclosure or access. Your data is transmitted and stored with encryption. However, as no data transmission or storage method is absolutely secure. Hence we cannot warrant the security of that information. Customers may cancel their account with Dragonboat directly in app, or contact help@dragonboat.io to cancel and delete their data.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti, Francia

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Data is hosted at AWS via virtual private network

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i GPT-4.1 and other OpenAI models hosted in Azure OpenAI

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM Prompts/outputs not stored beyond short-term for abuse monitoring; then deleted.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Your prompts and outputs are not used to train models.