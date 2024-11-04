Comeen Workplace

Criteri di conservazione dei dati

Comeen shall keep the Personal Data of data subjects for the period strictly necessary for the purposes pursued, and in particular for the provision of its Services, in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements. Personal Data is retained three (3) years from the last incoming contact from the data subject with Comeen. Regarding Clients, for the duration of the subscription, plus three (3) years. This information may also be kept for an additional period of two (2) years, under restricted and exceptional access, for the purposes of proof in compliance with the Company's legal and regulatory obligations. Accounting documents and records shall be retained for ten (10) years as accounting evidence.