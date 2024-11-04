Comeen Workplace

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Comeen shall keep the Personal Data of data subjects for the period strictly necessary for the purposes pursued, and in particular for the provision of its Services, in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements.
Personal Data is retained three (3) years from the last incoming contact from the data subject with Comeen.
Regarding Clients, for the duration of the subscription, plus three (3) years.
This information may also be kept for an additional period of two (2) years, under restricted and exceptional access, for the purposes of proof in compliance with the Company's legal and regulatory obligations.
Accounting documents and records shall be retained for ten (10) years as accounting evidence.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Comeen will remove data based on the retention policy, and following data requests adressed to privacy@comeen.com
Customer data can be requested in CSV format through our support channel.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
The collection, storage and processing of this information and Personal Data have the following purposes: Use of the Solution by the User; Management of the operation and optimisation of the Solution; Organisation of the conditions of use of the payment services; Verification, identification and authentication of data transmitted by the User; Implementation of assistance for Clients and Users; Prevention and detection of fraud, malicious software and management of security incidents; Management of possible disputes with Clients and/or Users.
Sedi dei data center
Belgio, Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Data is cloud hosted on Google Cloud platform, using at-rest encryption
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no