Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Backtrace will retain error data for 90 days (standard and professional tier) or 30 days (developer tier) by default. Users can modify the retention rules within the system at both an organization level or an individual project level. Backtrace has additional options to either compress objects or fully delete both error data and associated meta data based on retention configuration.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati We will delete, erase or anonymize your personal data within one month after your personal data is no longer necessary for us to provide you with any information or services you have requested.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati N/A

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Users can purchase a license to self host in on-premise servers. By default, Backtrace will host data using cloud providers.