SmartNotify

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Transactional customer data is only used to send you notifications and is deleted immediately after processing.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Customer data is removed in accordance with Shopify's app guidelines no later than 48h after the app has been removed from Shopify.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Transactional customer data is only used to send you notifications and is deleted immediately after processing.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no