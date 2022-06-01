Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Polymer retains customer data in accordance with GDPR requirements. Given we are a multi-tenant application where the customers own the data we provide tools for deleting candidate data to our customers and tools for candidates to request their data to be deleted. Every email sent from Polymer on behalf of a company includes a link that can be used to request deletion of your data. Each company that uses Polymer sets their own data retention policies.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Polymer removes customer data in accordance with GDPR requirements. As stated in our retention policy, we provide tools for archiving and removing candidate data to our customers and tools for candidates to request their data to be deleted. Each customer of Polymer sets their own archival/removal policy and we provide the tooling to accommodate their policies.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Polymer provides our customers the tools to set and implement their own data storage policies, providing tools for managing incoming data removal requests, and tools for implementing data removal without an incoming request.

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted on Amazon AWS.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS