Criteri di conservazione dei dati
DBGallery doesn't collect or store any data from the user's Slack account. Any client's data stored in DBGallery is removed on account closure or upon request
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
DBGallery doesn't collect or store any data from the user's Slack account. Any client's data stored in DBGallery is removed on account closure or upon request
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
DBGallery doesn't collect or store any data from the user's Slack account. Any client's data stored in DBGallery is removed on account closure or upon request
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no