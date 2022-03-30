Genuity's IT Help Desk solution is a cloud-based SaaS offering, allowing the support team the ability to identify problems, prioritize them for resolution, and spot potential problem trends that may cause outages in the future. The Genuity IT Help Desk makes it easy to manage tickets and respond to requests. Our automated capabilities substantially reduce the time it takes for support to respond. Our collaboration tools and UI are designed to reduce time spent handling tickets all in one place. Avoid the collection of features you don't need and do it all from one platform efficiently. No headaches, no hassle, no sweat, and the ticket closed. Get Notified

Instantly get the notification in channels of your Slack workspace on the progress of the ticket in the Genuity helpdesk. Genuity provides a significant automation feature for posting custom Slack notifications regarding ticket activities. Better Management

Use Genuity app for Slack to create tickets directly from your workspace channels and collaborate on them. You can execute tasks such as adding a comment or updating a ticket. Keep your agents engaged without leaving Slack. All you need is to be a member of Genuity company. By using the Genuity app for Slack, you can:

➜ Create a ticket by using the slash command /genuity create

➜ Create a ticket by using Genuity Bot

➜ Create a ticket by using the global and messages shortcuts

➜ Add comments to a ticket

➜ Communicate with Genuity Agent in a separate channel

➜ Configure automation for important notification

➜ For help, use /genuity help command