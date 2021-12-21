Simple Todo List

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
The default data retention policy is to retain all data for the entire time that the application is installed in the workspace, and the workspace still exists.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
User deleted data is archived for anywhere between zero (0) and thirty (30) days. After that time, the data is deleted completely. User deleted data should be considered removed completely. Deleting your account will remove all personal information from our systems.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data is encrypted at rest and in transit using standard tooling as a part of our cloud service providers. Database data is encrypted using the 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard. Data in transit travel over the Internet using Transport Layer Security (HTTPS).
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud Hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Heroku
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no