Criteri di archiviazione dei dati

Data Protection Principles We identify Non​public data and label it as such We put in place reasonable and appropriate safe guards to protect access, corruption, and modification to data We implement least privilege access to sensitive information and review regularly We limit PII collection, sharing, disclosure, and use to business need Alternatives to Handling Sensitive Data To protect ourselves from losing or accidentally leaking sensitive information, Graphite Team Members will avoid handling sensitive information whenever possible (you can’t accidentally share a secret you don’t have). This way, even if a system is compromised, sensitive informa​tion stays safe. Whenever considering handling of sensitive data, Graphite Team Members attempt to find alternative ways to achieve the same goal without sensitive data. If sensitive information is necessary to achieve our business goals, Graphite Team Members classify the data and work to ensure that appropriate safeguards are put in place. Encryption of Sensitive Data Data In Transit All data transferred to or from Graphite’s environment happens via industry standard crypto​ graphic protocols. Every single request is required to be made via secure https, whether PII is involved or not. Our security certificates all utilize the newest SHA2 family of cryptographic hash functions. Graphite uses TLS 1.0 and above, with strong key and message exchange algorithms when​ ever transmitting sensitive data. Graphite maintains a list of supported encryption algorithms and review it on an annual basis. Graphite Team Members have access to and choose secure methods to send sensitive infor​mation, if there is a need to share. Graphite Team Members will never send Confidential data unencrypted. Data at Rest Graphite encrypts all data in our network at rest using AES​256. We use a Key Management System to support the effective rotation of encryption keys. All devices accessing or storing Confidential data employ system​ level data encryption. Password Storage Graphite only stores passwords that have been hashed and salted if we store passwords at all. Where appropriate, we may use dedicated password management systems that implement this for us. We never store passwords without first hashing them using a secure password hashing algo​rithm we’ve explicitly approved. In addition, we “salt” all hashed passwords to prevent “dictio​nary attacks”. In short, an attacker can never use the hashed password stored with Graphite to “guess” a user’s password. Passwords are never hard​coded. Sometimes, our systems need to use authentication to inter​ act with other systems, either internal or external. In those cases, we use secrets managers and dedicated key management systems to pass credentials (like API keys) as environment vari​ables during the server provisioning process, so that they are only stored securely “in ​memory". Backup Policy To prevent loss of data, we perform regular backups of our system databases. We do it accord​ ing to a set schedule, at a time of minimal impact to the System. Database backups are generated at least every day and maintained for at least 7 days. Database backups are stored in a separate physical location from production databases to provide redundancy Graphite Team Members handle information archived for backup purposes following the same confidentiality classification of the original information. Our software ​defined architecture (IaC) allows us to retain known good, version​ controlled con​ figurations of our network architecture and enables rapid restoration of services in the event of a disruption.