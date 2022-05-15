"Dankon" means "Thank you" in Esperanto
Dankon is helping teams create a healthy workplace by promoting gratitude and acknowledgment culture.
Send beautiful kudos/praises/acknowledgments to your team in seconds, right on Slack.
Dankon is built in a way that promotes gratitude and encourages your teammates to praise each other.
Dankon is optimized for Slack, so you'll never need any third party tool or open your browser. You can manage everything without leaving Slack.FEATURES:
:pray: Celebrate your team:
Dankon helps you promote a culture of gratitude within your team!
Let your team know how much you appreciate them!
:raised_hands: More than just text:
Both the content and
the format matter, that's why Dankon allows you to send a beautiful card to better reflect your words.
:art: Customizable:
You can set your own colors, to better match your brand or your feelings.
The text will be automatically adjusted between white and black for an optimal readability.
Dankon supports hundreds of languages so you can express your feelings in the language that speaks the most to the recipient. And of course, all the emojis are supported as well.
:mega: Share it:
In addition to sharing the praise in a Slack channel, you can share it on social media to let the whole world how awesome your team is!
Supports LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and many more.PRICING:
Dankon offers a free 14-day trial where you can discover how much value it does bring to your workplace! (no credit card required).
Afterwards, you'll be charged based on the size of your team. You can find more about our fair pricing in the Pricing page
.dankon! :blush: