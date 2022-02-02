Criteri di conservazione dei dati

Jetdocs seeks to ensure that it retains only data necessary to effectively conduct its program activities and work in fulfilment of its mission. The need to retain data varies widely with the type of data and the purpose for which it was collected. Jetdocs strives to ensure that data is only retained for the period necessary to fulfil the purpose for which it was collected and is fully deleted when no longer required. This policy sets forth Jetdocs guidelines on data retention and is to be consistently applied throughout the organization. Scope This policy covers all data collected by Jetdocs and stored on Jetdocs owned or leased systems and media, regardless of location. It applies to both data collected and held electronically (including photographs, video and audio recordings) and data that is collected and held as hard copy or paper files. The need to retain certain information may be mandated by federal or local law, federal regulations and legitimate business purposes, as well as the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Reasons for Data Retention Jetdocs retains only that data that is necessary to effectively conduct its program activities, fulfill its mission and comply with applicable laws and regulations. Reasons for data retention include: • Providing an ongoing service to the data subject (e.g. sending a newsletter, publication or ongoing program updates to an individual, ongoing training or participation in Jetdocs programs, processing of employee payroll and other benefits) • Compliance with applicable laws and regulations associated with financial and programmatic reporting by Jetdocs to its funding agencies and other donors • Compliance with applicable labor, tax and immigration laws • Other regulatory requirements • Security incident or other investigation • Intellectual property preservation • Litigation Data Duplication Jetdocs seeks to avoid duplication in data storage whenever possible, though there may be instances in which for programmatic or other business reasons it is necessary for data to be held in more than one place. This policy applies to all data in Jetdocs possession, including duplicate copies of data. Retention Requirements Jetdocs has set the following guidelines for retaining all personal data. Duration can exceed periods listed in the following list if reason for collection is still material. See data removal policy for more information regarding removal requests. • Website visitor data will be retained as long as necessary to provide the service requested/initiated through the Jetdocs website. • Contributor data will be retained for the year in which the individual has contributed and then for 3 years after the date of the last contribution. Financial information will not be retained longer than is necessary to process a single transaction. • Event participant data will be retained for the period of the event, including any follow up activities, such as the distribution of reports, plus a period of 3 years; • Personal data of subgrantees, subcontractors and vendors will be kept for the duration of the contract or agreement. • Employee data will be held for the duration of employment and then 3 years after the last day of employment. • Data associated with employee wages, leave and pension shall be held for the period of employment plus 6 years. • Recruitment data, including interview notes of unsuccessful applicants, will be held for 3 years after the closing of the position recruitment process. • Consultant (both paid and pro bono) data will be held for the duration of the consulting contract plus 3 years the end of the consultancy. • Data associated with tax payments (including payroll, corporate and VAT) will be held for 6 years. • Operational data related to program proposals, reporting and program management will be held for the period required by the Jetdocs donor.