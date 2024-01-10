UniFi Identity

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
The retention policy is determined by the plan to which the UID user has subscribed. You may refer to the plan option to view the data retention policy at https://wiki.ui.com/docs/plan-options?highlight=90%20days . In accordance with the GDPR, UID will normally retain customer data for 30 days for the free plan when the user initiates data deletion. If the user purchases a paid plan, the data retention period will be 90 days. If a subscribed user contacts UID and requests that their data be deleted as soon as possible, UID will only keep customer data for 30 days.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
The data in UID will be archived or removed after 90 days automatically. If the customer want to retain the data outlined above for longer than 90 days, they can download it from the System Log.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data collected will never be stored on private servers or individual laptops. The data will be stored on UI’s cloud servers (e.g. AWS, Google Cloud, etc.). At storage, all data should be under access control such that only the relevant security team can access the Personal Data. Personal Data will be stored in the same country (or region such as the EU) as the source of the Personal Data.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati