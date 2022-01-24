Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati For Service users, we will retain PII for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you access and use rights with respect to the Service (which may include a limited 90-day tail period to, for example, allow for an orderly wind-down).

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Our customers may access, update or change personal information they have provided by logging into the Services or emailing us at support@bleemeo.com.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Our data are stored encrypted at rest and backup in several locations, including outside our main hosting provider. Backups are stored for up to six months.

Sedi dei data center Francia

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati All our data are stored in a Cloud Data Center.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no