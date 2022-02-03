Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati There is no personal data we store. However, we only store Slack workspace id and Slack user id to ensure that user has Tickkl's integration for Slack. These data remain stored until the user's Tickkl account is deactivated(deleted) by user.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Tickkl archives all user data in .json and .pdf formats and keeps it in encrypted storage according to GDPR's storage policies. All user data is completely removed from our database after the archiving process has finished.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati There is no personal data we store. However, we only store Slack workspace id and Slack user id to ensure that user has Tickkl's integration for Slack.

Sedi dei data center Germania

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud based (RDS)

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS