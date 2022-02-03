Criteri di conservazione dei dati
There is no personal data we store. However, we only store Slack workspace id and Slack user id to ensure that user has Tickkl's integration for Slack.
These data remain stored until the user's Tickkl account is deactivated(deleted) by user.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Tickkl archives all user data in .json and .pdf formats and keeps it in encrypted storage according to GDPR's storage policies.
All user data is completely removed from our database after the archiving process has finished.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
There is no personal data we store. However, we only store Slack workspace id and Slack user id to ensure that user has Tickkl's integration for Slack.
Sedi dei data center
Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud based (RDS)
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no