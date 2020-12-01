Cisco Secure Cloud Insights

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data retention period must be defined and comply with any and all applicable regulatory and contractual requirements. More specifically:
Data and records belonging to JupiterOne Platform customers must be retained per JupiterOne product terms and conditions and/or specific contractual agreements.
By default, all security documentation and audit trails are kept for a minimum of 3 years, unless otherwise specified by JupiterOne policy. Data retention exceptions may arise due to requirements for data classification, technical capabilities or limitations, specific regulations, or contractual agreements.
Requirements for data handling, such as the need for encryption and the duration of retention, are defined for each of the defined JupiterOne Data Classifications.
- Critical data retention period is 7 years for audit trails; customer-owned data is stored for as long as they remain as a JupiterOne customer, or as required by regulations such as HIPAA and GDPR, whichever is longer. Customer may request their data to be deleted at any time; unless retention is required by law..
- Confidential data retention period is 7 years for official documentation; Others vary based on business need.
- Internal data retention period varies based on business need.
- Public data retention period varies based on business need.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
JupiterOne has created and implemented the following procedures to make it easier for JupiterOne Customers to support and comply with data retention laws.
Some types of customer data may be automatically transitioned to a storage class that is appropriate for archival or infrequent usage. The guidelines for transitioning data to different storage classes is at the discretion of JupiterOne.
Customer data is retained for as long as the account is in active status.
Data enters an expired state when the account is voluntarily closed. Expired account data will be retained for 14 days. After 14 days, the project/account and related data will be removed. Customers that wish to voluntarily close their account should download their data manually or via the API prior to closing their account.
If an account is involuntarily suspended, then there is a 14 day grace period during which the account will be inaccessible but can be re-opened if the customer meets their payment obligations and resolves any terms-of-service violations. If a customer wishes to manually backup their data in a suspended account, then they must ensure that their account is brought back to good standing so that the API and user interface will be available for their use. After 14 days, the suspended account will be closed and the data will be permanently removed (except when required by law to retain).
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data Inventory and Lifecycle Management
JupiterOne Security team uses the JupiterOne Platform to query across our cloud-based infrastructure, including but not limited to AWS, to obtain detailed records of all data repositories, including but not limited to:
AWS S3 repositories
AWS RDS and DynamoDB instances
AWS EC2 volumes
Source code repositories
Google G Suite
Records are tagged with owner/project and classification when applicable. All records are kept up to date via automation. The system is also designed to track movement of data and update/alert accordingly.
AWS S3 Object Lifecycle Management
The JupiterOne platform will automatically adjust the storage class for certain types of data based on its usage pattern and age. This allows the JupiterOne platform to provide competitive pricing while still allowing the customer to store large amounts of data.
AWS provides the following storage classes:
General Purpose
Infrequent Access
Archive (Amazon Glacier)
S3 lifecycle policies are used to manage the storage class for certain types of data. In most cases, the JupiterOne platform automatically adjusts the storage class but we may give customers the ability to adjust the storage class manually to meet their pricing or performance needs.
JupiterOne performs regular backups of all production data using automated systems or configuration provided by AWS. These backups are stored in AWS S3.
We leverage S3 lifecycle policies to automatically remove old backup data. This allows older data to “age out” instead of having to explicitly delete it. S3 lifecycle policies are also used to adjust the storage class of data backups based on the age of the backup.
Other Business Data
All internal and confidential business records and documents, such as product plans, business strategies, presentations and reports, are stored outside of an employee workstation or laptop.
Official records are stored in record management systems such as
JIRA (tickets),
GitHub or (source code),
JustWorks (HR),
Ramp (expense reports), etc.
Unstructured business documents such as Word documents, Excel spreadsheets and PowerPoint presentations are stored on JupiterOne’s Google Drive.
Confidential business documents/records are stored in encrypted form and with access control enabled on a need-to-know basis.
Transient Data Management
Data may be temporarily stored by a system for processing. For example, a storage device may be used to stage large customer files prior to being uploaded to the production environment in AWS. These transient data repositories are not intended for long term storage, and data is purged immediately after use.
JupiterOne currently does NOT use transient storage for any sensitive data.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati